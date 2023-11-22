At the beginning of 2023, in January, as per Forbes, the African continent’s 19 billionaires were worth an estimated $81.8 billion. Nigeria’s Aliko Dangote was Africa’s richest person for the 12th year in a row, followed by South African luxury goods magnate Johann Rupert with $10.7 billion. The African country with the most billionaires, five in all, was South Africa, followed by Egypt with four and Nigeria with three.