Top Employer EP4: Accenture Africa on how the world of work has changed post-COVID-19
In this episode of Top Employer, we delve into the importance of employee mental health and if the hybrid work-model is still relevant. Keshni Martin, Human Resource Director for Accenture Africa joins CNBC Africa's Dewald Rademeyer for more.
Wed, 17 May 2023 07:44:52 GMT
