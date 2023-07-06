Our world is unrecognisable from that of just a few decades ago and great strides have been made to reduce disparities hampering global growth and prosperity. However, new challenges have arisen and we have yet to find answers to so many vexing questions. These include climate change, poverty and inequality, access to education, and environmental degradation with an alarming loss of biodiversity. These obstacles can sometimes seem insurmountable, but the North-West University (NWU) is geared towards bridging societal divides and tackling these challenges head-on.

One of the ways the NWU is accomplishing this is through its commitment to actively supporting the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through its research and innovation, its support of global citizenship and its multitude of collaborations and partnerships. This is aided by the university’s pledge to educate and create awareness of the needs of society, and by cementing its institutional culture of responsibility and care. The United Nations’ SDGs were adopted by 193 countries in 2015 and are a shared plan to end extreme poverty, reduce inequality and protect the planet. There are 17 of these goals, which range from ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education and the promotion of lifelong learning opportunities for all, to ensuring sustainable consumption and production patterns, guaranteeing the availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all, and protecting, restoring and promoting sustainable use of our various ecosystems. Since his inauguration as principal and vice-chancellor of the NWU, Prof Bismark Tyobeka has been unequivocal in his support of these objectives, and the university continues to position itself as an integral cog that delivers sustainable solutions to problems both locally and abroad.

It is no simple task, but one the NWU does not shy away from. “There are no easy answers to these difficult but pertinent questions. However, it is important that we create environments in which discourse thrives to find solutions, in which research is aimed at having a discernible impact and in which teaching and learning goals include delivering graduates with the intent to make a difference. Yes, we face a multitude of challenges, some of great magnitude, but it is our responsibility as an institution of higher education to do everything in our power to promote prosperity in all spheres of society,” explains Prof Tyobeka. The first SDG is titled “No poverty” and is explained as the endeavour to end poverty in all its forms everywhere. At the NWU, the eradication of poverty is a target that never leaves the university’s sights. It is a mammoth, complex task, but one that permeates every fibre of the university’s make-up.