Sudipto Moitra, General Manager – MTN SA Enterprise Business Mining in Africa presents numerous challenges, and quite simply, the chances of prospering are limited without the ability to communicate and use cutting-edge technology effectively.

To some extent, the growth of digital communications has filled the gap, but operating over a public network has imposed some limitations. However, these constraints are receding as more mines opt for 5G private networks, which are rapidly changing the face of a demanding sector by offering access to data transfer speeds up to 10x faster than previous standards. Private networks empower users to utilise dedicated equipment and configurations in their networks as they run separately from public networks and can be deployed within a customer’s premises or in specified geographical areas, offering a dedicated and isolated network environment. Amongst the benefits of private networks is exclusive capacity, as there is no competition for space from other network users. The high data speeds translate into quicker downloads and uploads of large files and data sets, real-time site monitoring by video and large-scale data transfers. Notably, the problems associated with working in rural areas and having spotty or weak indoor coverage are eliminated.

5G private networks are helping miners maintain high levels of safety, coordinate activities across vast working areas, and respond to emergencies. Reliable, low latency 5G private networks reach across mines, bringing real-time voice and data transmission to the fore. Additionally, miners can control autonomous vehicles, drills, and other machinery from a central location. Marrying communication and tech results in optimised production, reduced downtime, and lower operational costs. Presently, intelligent mining tech is reducing the need for people to enter hazardous areas. Remote-controlled equipment with cameras survey areas before miners enter, while computer vision, artificial intelligence, drones, and robots perform site inspections to reduce hazards for mining personnel. On the personal safety front, wearable devices connected to 5G private networks are tracking the health and locations of miners in real-time.

With the help of 5G private networks, more mining operations are becoming automated. Automated vehicles and robots are used for drilling, transportation, and handling materials. Other automated equipment is resulting in predefined, repetitive tasks becoming autonomous as well as achieving more complex tasks through remote controlled machinery. High-speed data transfer allows for more efficient geological surveying of mining sites, with drones and sensors collecting geological data which can be quickly analysed to identify valuable resources and plan the extraction of ores. A by-product of these developments is better energy management and lower environmental footprints. 5G private network users are effectively managing supply chains by utilising ‘just in time’ (JIT) techniques to ensure that the correct materials and equipment are available when needed. The benefits are reduced production delays and improved efficiency. Savings, through reducing the cost of holding excess stock in storage facilities are also achieved.