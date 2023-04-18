U.S.-Africa duty free program has had mixed results -trade panel report

WASHINGTON, April 17 (Reuters) – A major U.S. trade preference program for Sub-Saharan Africa has been successful for developing the region’s apparel sector in selected countries, but its benefits are not widespread throughout all countries and sectors, a new report to the U.S. Congress showed on Monday.

The U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC) said its report on the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) trade benefits shows that they have helped reduce poverty and create jobs in certain countries, particularly for women.

But over three quarters of duty-free non-petroleum exports to the United States under AGOA during 2014-2021 came from just five countries: South Africa, Kenya, Lesotho, Madagascar and Ethiopia, the report said.

The research, requested by the U.S. House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee, will help shape debate in Congress on whether to renew or restructure AGOA, which expires on Sept. 30, 2025. The program, an anchor for U.S.-African trade relationship, was launched in 2000 to help develop Sub-Saharan African economies and foster democracy.