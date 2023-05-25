JOHANNESBURG, May 25 (Reuters) – The South African rand was weaker in early trade on Thursday as investor concerns over the U.S. debt ceiling boosted the dollar and hurt riskier assets, before an interest rate announcement by South Africa’s central bank.

At 0625 GMT, the rand traded at 19.3500 against the dollar , down about 0.5% on its previous close.

The dollar was up around 0.2% against a basket of global currencies after hitting a two-month high on safe-haven demand linked to mounting worries about a potentially disastrous U.S. default.

The South African Reserve Bank will announce its latest repo rate decision at a news conference starting around 1300 GMT.