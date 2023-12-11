Share
U.S. vetoes Israel-Hamas ceasefire motion
“It was the U.S. who failed the Palestinians," Palestinian Ambassador to the U.K. Husam Zomot told CNBC's Dan Murphy after the United States wielded its U.N. Security Council veto to shield its ally from a demand for a cease-fire. #CNBC #Shorts #Israel #US ----- Subscribe: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM CNBC International TV: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/cnbc-international/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cnbci Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@cnbcinternational X: https://twitter.com/CNBCi Telegram: https://t.me/cnbci
Mon, 11 Dec 2023 18:02:03 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.