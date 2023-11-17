Share
UBA: Bond market to remain bearish through November
Traders at UBA expect continued bearish sentiments in the bonds secondary market to linger for the rest of this month. Meanwhile, investors are taking position ahead of next week’s 211 billion naira treasury bills auction. Chuka Nwachukwu, Head of ALM & Balance Sheet Management at UBA joins CNBC Africa for more market updates.
Fri, 17 Nov 2023 14:16:49 GMT
