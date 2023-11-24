Share
UBA: Bond scarcity fuels quiet undertone
Traders at UBA say the scarcity of bonds is keeping the market mute while the T-bills market maintains a bullish outlook with buying interests skewed to the newly issued 364-day paper. Kenneth Onuoha, Team Member, Assets and Liabilities joins me now for a wrap up of activities for this week.
Fri, 24 Nov 2023 14:24:10 GMT
