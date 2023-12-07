Share
UBA: Buy interest seen at end of bond curve
Traders at UBA expect the noticeable purchasing interest observed towards the end of the yield curve especially the 2053 bond to persist this week. Meanwhile investors await the outcome of today’s 101.4 billion naira treasury bills auction. Chuka Nwachukwu, Head of ALM and Balance Sheet Management at UBA joins CNBC Africa for more market updates.
Thu, 07 Dec 2023 07:30:02 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.