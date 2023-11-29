Share
UBA: Buy interest seen at head & tail of bond curve
Traders at UBA expect the bond market to remain bullish this week with sustained buy interest at both the head and tail of the bond curve. Chuka Nwachukwu, Head of ALM and Balance Sheet Management at UBA joins CNBC Africa to unpack mid-week activities at the fixed income and forex market.
Wed, 29 Nov 2023 14:31:40 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.