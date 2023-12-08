Share
UBA: Investors position ahead of next week’s bond auction
Traders at UBA say investors are taking position ahead of next week Monday’s 360-billion-naira bond auction which is expected to keep the market quiet. Kenneth Onuoha, Team Member, Assets and Liabilities at UBA joins CNBC Africa for more market updates.
Fri, 08 Dec 2023 14:18:39 GMT
