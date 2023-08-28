Share
Unlocking Rwanda’s manufacturing potential
The launch of Rwanda's new cement factory- Anjia marks another feat in the nation's efforts towards accelerated economic development. This episode brings a ground report from the Anjia Factory set to produce one million tons of cement annually.
Mon, 28 Aug 2023 07:33:24 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.