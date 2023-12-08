Share
Unlocking Rwanda’s spirits production potential
Rwanda horticulture industry presents numerous opportunities for niche companies to create start-ups and partner with the local farming community. The trend of local supports for locally produced spirits places distillers in a unique position to thrive under this growing market.
Fri, 08 Dec 2023 08:10:47 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.