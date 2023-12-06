Share
Watch Legendary Investor Charlie Munger’s Final Interview With CNBC
The late investing legend Charlie Munger sits down with CNBC's Becky Quick for his final television interview, discussing how he ended up at Berkshire Hathaway, his enduring relationship with Warren Buffett, and his timeless investing strategies.
Wed, 06 Dec 2023 13:32:25 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.