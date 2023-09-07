DAKAR, (Reuters) – West Africa’s Central Bank, BCEAO, hiked its main lending rate on Wednesday in the wake of another military coup that has rocked the region and caused trade blocks between countries.

In Niger, the central bank’s member state, a military junta seized power on July 26 in the seventh military takeover since 2020 in West and Central Africa.

The bank will raise the rate by 25 basis points to 3.25% from Sept. 16 against a backdrop of growing regional uncertainty and persistent inflationary pressures, it said in a statement.

“The increase in key rates is therefore intended to anticipate and contain the impact of these risk factors on the Union’s macroeconomic outlook,” the BCEAO said.