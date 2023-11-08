Share
What is happening with China’s real estate industry? #Shorts
China's real estate industry is collapsing in slow motion. So-called 'ghost cities' dot the Chinese countryside. Watch the full video to learn more about where the sector goes from here: https://youtu.be/27x8s4jVqNI
Wed, 08 Nov 2023 17:00:19 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.