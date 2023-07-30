Share
What’s Going On With Reddit?
Reddit has grown to become one of the most popular websites in the world, but the company’s recent API price increases have put many third-party Reddit apps out of business, leading to protests from the company’s contingent of volunteer moderators. As Reddit looks to go public, ongoing tension between its leadership team and the Reddit community at large could impact its valuation. Chapters: 00:00 — Introduction 02:42 — The early days 06:02 — Reddit goes mainstream 09:38 — API pricing changes Produced by: Katie Brigham Edited by: Evan Lee Miller Supervising Producer: Jeniece Pettitt Animation by: Christina Locopo Editorial Support: Jonathan Vanian, Hayden Field Additional Footage: Getty Images, Reddit, Y Combinator, Fast Money
Sun, 30 Jul 2023 16:00:33 GMT
