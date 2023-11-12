What’s Wrong With U.S. Cash

Markets
The U.S. hasn't updated physical currency but some countries have changed lower denomination bills into coins and paper notes have been converted to polymer. While electronic payments are growing in the U.S., physical cash today is circulated more than ever. Experts claim that the choice to continue printing paper notes is fueled by special interests but The Federal Reserve says changing currency is costly and complex. Chapters: 00:00 — Introduction 01:34 — Circulation 03:59 — Production 07:20 — Modernizing money Produced and Edited by: Mark Licea Supervising Producer: Lindsey Jacobson
