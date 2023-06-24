Markets
Where’s Worse For Your Wallet: New York or London?

New York ranked one of the most expensive cities in the world in 2022 whereas London ranked 28th, according to Worldwide Cost of Living 2022 from Economist Intelligence. It would cost approximately $9,500 US dollars to maintain the same lifestyle as about $7,200 dollars would get you in London, according to data collection project Numbeo. Watch the video above to learn more about the cost of living in New York City and London and why people choose to live there despite the inflated price tag. Chapters: 00:00 — Introduction 01:37 — Basic expenses 04:45 — Income and taxes 08:12 — Is it worth it? Produced, Shot and Edited by: Charlotte Morabito Additional Camera by: Mark Licea, Jack Hillyer Graphics by: Jason Reginato, Alex Wood, Christina Locopo Supervising Producer: Lindsey Jacobson Additional Footage: Getty Images, Lucy Wong, Lily Slater
Sat, 24 Jun 2023 16:00:04 GMT

