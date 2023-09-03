Share
Why AI May End Labor Protections And Become Your New Employer: Robert Reich
Americans may soon be working for artificial intelligence platforms says former secretary of labor, Robert Reich. In this episode of "The Bottom Line," Reich explains how AI will create a system where workers bid for jobs, why universal basic income may be necessary and how developed nations need growth to reach environmental goals. Chapters: 00:00 — Introduction 00:18 — Workers 01:54 — Artificial intelligence 04:45 — Universal Basic Income 05:36 — Inflation 06:45 — Recession 07:38 — Inequality 09:33 — Shareholder capitalism 11:03 — Environment 11:56 — Threat to companies 12:23 — Leading economy Produced, Shot and Edited by: Mark Licea Additional Camera by: Jack Hillyer Supervising Producer: Lindsey Jacobson
Sun, 03 Sep 2023 16:00:11 GMT
