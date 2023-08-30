Share
Why Airlines Won’t Fix Inefficient Boarding
Have you ever wondered why we board airplanes the way we do and if there's a faster way? There are numerous different methods to board airplanes: front-to-back, back-to-front, random, unassigned seating and WILMA. While multiple studies have tried to determine which one is the most efficient, airlines aren't always focusing on that. That's because they're generating hundreds of millions of dollars each year from boarding products. CNBC got a behind-the-scenes look at Southwest Airline's experiment in Atlanta where the company is prototyping new solutions to speed up the process. Will we see a faster boarding method in the future? Chapters: 00:00 — Introduction 01:38 — Boarding in 2023 04:42 — Efficiency 9:00 — The future of boarding Produced and Shot by: Emily Lorsch Shot and Edited by: Erin Black Senior Managing Producer: Tala Hadavi Animation: Jason Reginato, Mithra Krishnan Post Production Support by: Darren Geeter Additional Footage: Getty Images, United Airlines
Wed, 30 Aug 2023 16:00:27 GMT
