Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Focus
Open menu
Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Focus
Share

Why Airlines Won’t Fix Inefficient Boarding

Have you ever wondered why we board airplanes the way we do and if there's a faster way? There are numerous different methods to board airplanes: front-to-back, back-to-front, random, unassigned seating and WILMA. While multiple studies have tried to determine which one is the most efficient, airlines aren't always focusing on that. That's because they're generating hundreds of millions of dollars each year from boarding products. CNBC got a behind-the-scenes look at Southwest Airline's experiment in Atlanta where the company is prototyping new solutions to speed up the process. Will we see a faster boarding method in the future? Chapters: 00:00 — Introduction 01:38 — Boarding in 2023 04:42 — Efficiency 9:00 — The future of boarding Produced and Shot by: Emily Lorsch Shot and Edited by: Erin Black Senior Managing Producer: Tala Hadavi Animation: Jason Reginato, Mithra Krishnan Post Production Support by: Darren Geeter Additional Footage: Getty Images, United Airlines
Wed, 30 Aug 2023 16:00:27 GMT

News Tips

Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

Get In Touch

Advertise With Us

Please Contact Us

Newsletters

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

Sign Up Now

Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

© 2023 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

Data also provided by Refinativ

To the top