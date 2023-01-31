Share

Why Amazon’s Marketplace Failed In China

Amazon entered the China market in 2004 through a $75 million acquisition of Joyo.com, an online media seller. During its time in the country, substantial competition from local e-commerce giants such as Jack Ma's Alibaba, TaoBao and JD.com hindered its ability to capture a wider breadth of market share. Amazon later pushed heavily on its e-reader and tablet product offerings, but China's complex regulatory approval caused years-long delays. Between 2011 and 2012, Amazon's held a market share of around 15% in the country but later plunged to less than 1% by 2019, according to iResearch. Amazon officially closed its China marketplace in 2019 but keeps, among other businesses, its Amazon Web Services, Amazon Global Logistics and Amazon Advertising. Chapters: 1:48 Ch. 1 - Amazon's early efforts in China 3:57 Ch. 2 - Why it failed 9:01 Ch. 3 - Ongoing efforts in China — and beyond Produced by: Jade Tungul Senior Managing Producer: Tala Hadavi Graphics by: Mallory Brangan, Jade Tungul Additional Sources: Amazon, Securities and Exchange Commission, Alibaba Group, JD.com, Reuters

Tue, 31 Jan 2023 17:00:26 GMT