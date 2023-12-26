Share
Why bitcoin ATMs are taking over malls and gas stations across the U.S. #Shorts
More and more people are using bitcoin ATMs to send money at lightning speed. A study from Bitcoin Depot, found that two-thirds of their customers use the machines for remittances and online purchases. Watch the full video here: https://youtu.be/PBPZaM3X43k
Tue, 26 Dec 2023 17:00:30 GMT
