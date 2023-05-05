Share

Why Chile’s Lithium Mining Is At A Crossroad

Chile contains some of the largest and highest quality lithium brine resources in the world. This soft, white metal is integral to lithium-ion batteries, which power electric vehicles. And with demand for EVs booming, Chile’s vast salt flats have become a vital national resource. Now, the Chilean President Gabriel Boric has released its long-awaited national lithium policy, which requires private companies to partner with the state to further develop the country’s lithium resources, ushering in a new era for the industry. There are two main producers of lithium in Chile, SQM and Albemarle. CNBC visited the Atacama Desert in Chile to see Albemarle’s lithium mine and processing plant to see what is next for the world’s largest lithium producer. Chapters: 00:00 — Introduction 03:04 - History of lithium in Chile 07:15 - Politics of mining 12:27 - Opposition and concerns 17:34 - What’s next Produced, Shot and Narration by: Katie Brigham Supervising Producer: Jeniece Pettitt Edited by: Amy Marino Additional Camera: Shawn Baldwin Animation: Christina Locopo Translation: David Calderón, Beatriz Bajuelos Castillo Senior Production Manager: Kathy Mavrikakis Additional Footage: Getty Images, Albemarle, Archive.org, Government of Chile

