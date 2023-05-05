Why Chile’s Lithium Mining Is At A Crossroad
Chile contains some of the largest and highest quality lithium brine resources in the world. This soft, white metal is integral to lithium-ion batteries, which power electric vehicles. And with demand for EVs booming, Chile’s vast salt flats have become a vital national resource. Now, the Chilean President Gabriel Boric has released its long-awaited national lithium policy, which requires private companies to partner with the state to further develop the country’s lithium resources, ushering in a new era for the industry. There are two main producers of lithium in Chile, SQM and Albemarle. CNBC visited the Atacama Desert in Chile to see Albemarle’s lithium mine and processing plant to see what is next for the world’s largest lithium producer.
Chapters:
00:00 — Introduction
03:04 - History of lithium in Chile
07:15 - Politics of mining
12:27 - Opposition and concerns
17:34 - What’s next
