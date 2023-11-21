Markets
Why Divorces Cost So Much In The U.S.

No one gets married expecting to get divorced. But when you get married, are you considering how much a potential divorce might cost you? In 2021 there were nearly 700,000 divorces in the U.S. A simple uncontested divorce can cost thousands of dollars but a contested divorce, could put you out hundreds of thousands of dollars. Watch this video to learn how you can protect yourself. Chapters: 1:18 Fees 4:01 Aftermath 6:39 Cost of moving on 8:18 Reducing costs Produced, Shot and Edited by: Emily Lorsch Animation: Jason Reginato and Alex Wood Senior Managing Producer: Tala Hadavi Additional Footage: Getty Images
Tue, 21 Nov 2023 17:00:45 GMT

