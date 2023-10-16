Share
Why EV Are Piling Up At Dealerships
In August 2023, it took about twice as long to sell an EV in the U.S. as it did the previous January. Prices of EVs are down 22% year-over-year and that's mainly driven by Tesla. About two thirds of EVs sold are Elon Musk's brand. Companies like Ford have ramped up hybrid production as demand has leveled off. While slightly more than half of consumers say EVs are the future and will eventually replace Internal Combustion Engines, less than a third of dealers say so. This all comes at a time when investments in EVs are more than ever. So what's really going on? Watch the video to learn more. Chapters: 00:00 — Introduction 02:06 — Shifting preferences 05:48 — High costs and uncertainty 10:38 — A trend of a blip? 14:08 — The future Produced by: Robert Ferris Edited by: Dain Evans Senior Managing Producer: Tala Hadavi Animation: Christina Locopo, Andrea Schmitz Additional Footage: Ford, Getty Images, Lucid, Mercedes-Benz, Tesla
Mon, 16 Oct 2023 16:26:47 GMT
