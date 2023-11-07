Share
Why Infosys founder Narayana Murthy said young Indians should work 70 hours a week
Ready to work 70h/week? Infosys founder Narayana Murthy recently sparked controversy on social media when he said young Indians should work 70 hours a week to boost the country’s economy. But the concept of having a work-life balance is “very Western,” says one CEO. #CNBC #Shorts ----- Subscribe: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM CNBC International TV: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/cnbc-international/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cnbci Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@cnbcinternational X: https://twitter.com/CNBCi Telegram: https://t.me/cnbci
Tue, 07 Nov 2023 18:30:25 GMT
