Why It Costs Up To $30 Million To Convert A Passenger Plane To Cargo
With the demand for converting retired passenger planes into cargo haulers surging, this lucrative trend allows these older jets to serve a new mission, transporting goods ranging from produce to pharmaceuticals worldwide. Despite the high cost of over $30 million per plane, the business of converting planes remains in high demand, with conversion slots sold out for several years. Chapters: 00:00 — Introduction 01:45 — Increase in demand 04:09 — How it works 05:47 — Cargo outlook Produced by: Leslie Josephs Edited by: Liam Mays Additional Camera: Tim Fadek Supervising Producer: Jeniece Pettitt Senior Producer — Post Production: Erin Black Additional Footage: Amazon, Jim Wilson Photography, Getty Images, Boeing
Tue, 06 Jun 2023 16:00:09 GMT
