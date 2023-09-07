Markets
Why Outback Steakhouse Is So Successful In Brazil

Outback Steakhouse, renowned for its American twist on Australian barbecue, has found unexpected success in Brazil. The South- American nation is responsible for an astonishing 83% of Bloomin’ Brands’ total international sales. In the first half of 2023 alone, Brazil sales skyrocketed by 61%, foot traffic surged by 42% and the average check jumped by 19.2% compared to the same period in 2022. Those numbers are in stark contrast to Outback’s operations in the United States at 3.9%, -5% and 8.9% respectively. So, what is the secret behind this Australian-inspired steakhouse’s takeover in a country renowned for its own local barbecue culture? Brazil’s burgeoning middle class is one part of the story. Chapters: 00:00 — Introduction 01:13 — Outback's rise in Brazil 03:45 — Brazil's food culture 07:05 — Future Produced by: Darren Geeter Animation: Christina Locopo, Andrea Schmitz Senior Managing Producer: Tala Hadavi Camera by: Emilia Mello, Fernando Cavalcanti Additional Footage Getty Images Additional Sources: Agricultural Trade Office - São Paulo, USDA, Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics, Euromonitor International, Ravmond James & Associates
Thu, 07 Sep 2023 16:00:36 GMT

