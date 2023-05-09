Why Planes Will Be Powered By Hydrogen Before Batteries
With 4.5 billion passenger trips taken each year and more than 16 million planes taking off annually in the U.S. alone, aircraft are responsible for 2.5% of global CO2 emissions, and the problem is growing. But there could be a solution that rivals the power of fossil fuels without the negatives - hydrogen. Aircraft giant, Airbus, is exploring the technology, as well as new startups, ZeroAvia and Universal Hydrogen. CNBC explores hydrogen planes and whether they could fix aviation’s emissions problem.
Chapters:
00:00 — Introduction
02:17 — Hydrogen in aviation
04:16 — Companies
09:17 — Challenges
Produced, Shot and Edited by: Andrew Evers
Senior Producer: Shawn Baldwin
Additional Camera and Narration: Erin Black
Animations: Josh Kalven
Additional Footage: Getty Images, Universal Hydrogen, ZeroAvia, Airbus, Eviation, NASA, Textron Aviation, Connect Airlines, Amelia
Tue, 09 May 2023 16:00:11 GMT