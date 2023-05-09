Share

Why Planes Will Be Powered By Hydrogen Before Batteries

With 4.5 billion passenger trips taken each year and more than 16 million planes taking off annually in the U.S. alone, aircraft are responsible for 2.5% of global CO2 emissions, and the problem is growing. But there could be a solution that rivals the power of fossil fuels without the negatives - hydrogen. Aircraft giant, Airbus, is exploring the technology, as well as new startups, ZeroAvia and Universal Hydrogen. CNBC explores hydrogen planes and whether they could fix aviation’s emissions problem. Chapters: 00:00 — Introduction 02:17 — Hydrogen in aviation 04:16 — Companies 09:17 — Challenges Produced, Shot and Edited by: Andrew Evers Senior Producer: Shawn Baldwin Additional Camera and Narration: Erin Black Animations: Josh Kalven Additional Footage: Getty Images, Universal Hydrogen, ZeroAvia, Airbus, Eviation, NASA, Textron Aviation, Connect Airlines, Amelia
Tue, 09 May 2023 16:00:11 GMT
