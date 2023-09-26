Share
Why some economists think the immigration and labor crises are related #Shorts
Today the U.S. has more than 9 million open roles and only 5.8 million job seekers, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Some economists think the immigration and labor crises are related. Watch the full video here: https://youtu.be/tBv0mOfX0zo
Tue, 26 Sep 2023 16:00:04 GMT
