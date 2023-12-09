Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Open menu
Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Share

Why Tesla’s Cybertruck Is So Hard To Manufacture

When Tesla unveiled its vision for an electric pickup truck in November 2019, it shocked the world. Four years later, it’s finally here. But getting the Cybertruck to market has been a big challenge. Elon Musk has repeatedly emphasized how difficult building it has been, and has tempered expectations around scaling production. CNBC explores why Tesla’s new stainless steel truck is so hard to mass produce and what it will take for Tesla to meet the demand. Chapters: 00:00 - 1:32 Intro 1:33 - 3:56 A stainless steel truck 3:57 - 10:50 Manufacturing challenges 10:51 - 14:52 What’s ahead Produced, Shot and Edited by: Andrew Evers Supervising Producer: Jeniece Pettitt Narration: Robert Ferris Animation: Gene Woo Kim Additional Footage: Tesla, Tesla Owners of Silicon Valley, IDRA, MuddRuttzz, Getty Images
Sat, 09 Dec 2023 17:00:47 GMT

News Tips

Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

Get In Touch

Advertise With Us

Please Contact Us

Newsletters

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

Sign Up Now

Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

© 2023 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

Data also provided by Refinativ

To the top