Why Tesla’s Cybertruck Is So Hard To Manufacture
When Tesla unveiled its vision for an electric pickup truck in November 2019, it shocked the world. Four years later, it’s finally here. But getting the Cybertruck to market has been a big challenge. Elon Musk has repeatedly emphasized how difficult building it has been, and has tempered expectations around scaling production. CNBC explores why Tesla’s new stainless steel truck is so hard to mass produce and what it will take for Tesla to meet the demand. Chapters: 00:00 - 1:32 Intro 1:33 - 3:56 A stainless steel truck 3:57 - 10:50 Manufacturing challenges 10:51 - 14:52 What’s ahead Produced, Shot and Edited by: Andrew Evers Supervising Producer: Jeniece Pettitt Narration: Robert Ferris Animation: Gene Woo Kim Additional Footage: Tesla, Tesla Owners of Silicon Valley, IDRA, MuddRuttzz, Getty Images
Sat, 09 Dec 2023 17:00:47 GMT
