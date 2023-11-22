Share
Why the fashion industry underwent merger mania in 2023 #Shorts
Rising rates, sticky inflation and the prospect of slowing consumer spending have sparked a flurry of deals in the fashion industry as companies look to mergers and acquisitions for growth. Learn more here: https://youtu.be/yEv_E5WYfmE
Wed, 22 Nov 2023 17:00:33 GMT
