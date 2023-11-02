Share
Why The Fashion Industry Underwent Merger Mania In 2023
Rising rates, sticky inflation and the prospect of slowing consumer spending have sparked a flurry of deals in the fashion industry as companies look to mergers and acquisitions for growth. The trend of fashion consolidation among U.S.-based brands is mirroring the pattern of LVMH in Europe, a mega fashion brand that has aggressively expanded via acquisitions. Watch the video above to learn more about the trends fueling fashion's merger mania. Producer, shot, and edited by: Kate Sammer Supervising Producer: Jeff Morganteen Additional camera: DeLon Thorton, Sean Conolon, Brad Howard
