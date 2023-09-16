Share
Why The NYC Subway Is Such A Mess
Hybrid work has meant fewer riders on New York City's subway and a drop in fare revenue for the system's operator the Metropolitan Transportation Authority. The number of paid weekly subway riders on the New York City subway averaged 3.6 million in June, according to the MTA, compared with daily ridership of almost 5.5 million in 2019. Inflation and transit crime have also impacted subway ridership. Fare evasion has taken its toll on the transit authority too costing the MTA $690 million last year including $285 million on its subways. The MTA is the operator of New York's more than 6,400 subway cars, more than 5,700 buses, two of the country's busiest commuter trains and multiple bridges and tunnels. So when will New York City subway riders return? And what can the MTA do to respond to fare evaders? Watch the video to learn more. Chapters: 00:00 — Introduction 02:53 — Private companies 06:30 — Fare evasion 09:43 — Subway fare revenue 10:53 — MTA building costs Produced and Shot by: Shawn Baldwin Edited by: Dain Evans Additional Camera: Ryan Baker Animations: Christina Locopo, Josh Kalven Supervising Producer: Jeniece Pettitt
Sat, 16 Sep 2023 16:00:10 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.