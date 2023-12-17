Share
Why The Port Of Baltimore Is Getting A Makeover
East Coast U.S. seaports are poised for a big decade. In Baltimore, a public-private partnership invested $550 million into Seagirt Marine Terminal to handle consumer cargo arriving on larger ships. Baltimore will next build a new rolling cargo dock and establish a new manufacturing hub with a $47 million federal grant awarded in 2023, among other improvements. The government's spending on port infrastructure is part of an attempt to revive the U.S. industrial base. Chapters: 0:00 - 01:23 Cold open 01:23 Chapter 1: Upgrades 04:16 Chapter 2: The rise of East Coast ports 06:27 Chapter 3: Distribution 06:27 07:43 Chapter 4: Partnerships Producer, Editor, Aerial Photographer: Carlos Waters Additional Camera by: Mark Licea Animation by: Jason Reginato Supervising Producer: Lindsey Jacobson
Sun, 17 Dec 2023 17:00:31 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.