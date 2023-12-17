Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Open menu
Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Share

Why The Port Of Baltimore Is Getting A Makeover

East Coast U.S. seaports are poised for a big decade. In Baltimore, a public-private partnership invested $550 million into Seagirt Marine Terminal to handle consumer cargo arriving on larger ships. Baltimore will next build a new rolling cargo dock and establish a new manufacturing hub with a $47 million federal grant awarded in 2023, among other improvements. The government's spending on port infrastructure is part of an attempt to revive the U.S. industrial base. Chapters: 0:00 - 01:23 Cold open 01:23 Chapter 1: Upgrades 04:16 Chapter 2: The rise of East Coast ports 06:27 Chapter 3: Distribution 06:27 07:43 Chapter 4: Partnerships Producer, Editor, Aerial Photographer: Carlos Waters Additional Camera by: Mark Licea Animation by: Jason Reginato Supervising Producer: Lindsey Jacobson
Sun, 17 Dec 2023 17:00:31 GMT

News Tips

Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

Get In Touch

Advertise With Us

Please Contact Us

Newsletters

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

Sign Up Now

Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

© 2023 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

Data also provided by Refinativ

To the top