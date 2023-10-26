Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Focus
Open menu
Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Focus
Share

Why The Singularity May Merge Humans And Machines: Nouriel Roubini

AI may work with the human brain to enhance human intelligence, says New York University Professor Emeritus of Economics and International Business Nouriel Roubini. In this episode of "The Bottom Line," Roubini explains how economists think about the singularity, why strict but open immigration policy will increase growth and innovation and why environmental claims about net zero are inaccurate. Chapters: 00:00 — Introduction 0:22 — Risk 01:14 — Artificial intelligence 03:10 — Tax robots 04:03 — Singularity 04:55 — Globalization 05:47 — Immigration 06:55 — Environment 08:55 — Leading economy Produced, Shot and Edited by: Mark Licea Additional Camera by: Andrea Miller Supervising Producer: Lindsey Jacobson
Thu, 26 Oct 2023 16:00:08 GMT

News Tips

Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

Get In Touch

Advertise With Us

Please Contact Us

Newsletters

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

Sign Up Now

Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

© 2023 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

Data also provided by Refinativ

To the top