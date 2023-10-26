Share
Why The Singularity May Merge Humans And Machines: Nouriel Roubini
AI may work with the human brain to enhance human intelligence, says New York University Professor Emeritus of Economics and International Business Nouriel Roubini. In this episode of "The Bottom Line," Roubini explains how economists think about the singularity, why strict but open immigration policy will increase growth and innovation and why environmental claims about net zero are inaccurate. Chapters: 00:00 — Introduction 0:22 — Risk 01:14 — Artificial intelligence 03:10 — Tax robots 04:03 — Singularity 04:55 — Globalization 05:47 — Immigration 06:55 — Environment 08:55 — Leading economy Produced, Shot and Edited by: Mark Licea Additional Camera by: Andrea Miller Supervising Producer: Lindsey Jacobson
Thu, 26 Oct 2023 16:00:08 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.