Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Focus
Open menu
Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Focus
Share

Why The U.S. Has A Productivity Problem

Labor productivity is a key, if often overlooked, economic indicator that policymakers use to gauge the health of the economy and guide fiscal and monetary policy decisions. But the U.S. has seen a productivity slump in recent years. And while the reasons for the decline are up for debate, the economic impacts are wide-ranging and can be felt across the board. So just how is productivity measured, how effective of a metric is it, what's behind the slowdown and what impact does it have on the economy? Chapters: 00:00 — Introduction 01:49 — How productivity gets measured 05:46 — State of U.S. productivity 12:00 — Downsides of sluggish productivity 13:54 — What's next? Produced by: Jeff Huang Edited by: Dennis Donovan Graphics by: Christina Locopo Supervising Producer: Jeff Morganteen Additional Production: Lindsey Jacobson, Mark Licea, Brad Howard
Fri, 25 Aug 2023 16:00:19 GMT

News Tips

Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

Get In Touch

Advertise With Us

Please Contact Us

Newsletters

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

Sign Up Now

Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

© 2023 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

Data also provided by Refinativ

To the top