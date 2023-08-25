Share
Why The U.S. Has A Productivity Problem
Labor productivity is a key, if often overlooked, economic indicator that policymakers use to gauge the health of the economy and guide fiscal and monetary policy decisions. But the U.S. has seen a productivity slump in recent years. And while the reasons for the decline are up for debate, the economic impacts are wide-ranging and can be felt across the board. So just how is productivity measured, how effective of a metric is it, what's behind the slowdown and what impact does it have on the economy? Chapters: 00:00 — Introduction 01:49 — How productivity gets measured 05:46 — State of U.S. productivity 12:00 — Downsides of sluggish productivity 13:54 — What's next? Produced by: Jeff Huang Edited by: Dennis Donovan Graphics by: Christina Locopo Supervising Producer: Jeff Morganteen Additional Production: Lindsey Jacobson, Mark Licea, Brad Howard
Fri, 25 Aug 2023 16:00:19 GMT
