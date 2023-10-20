Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Focus
Open menu
Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Focus
Share

Why The U.S. Is Getting Serious About UFOs

For decades, much of the conversation around UFOs has been confined to science fiction movies and novels. In the absence of government commentary on the topic, conspiracy theories around the US concealing alien life and technology in secret compounds like Area 51 have run rampant. Investigation into UFOs in the United States can be traced as far back as the late 1940s, but much of this early information was classified to the public. This is changing. In response to mounting public pressure and potential national security questions, a flurry of government activity over the last few years has been aimed at demystifying UFOs, or unidentified anomalous phenomena as the military has rebranded UFOs. Chapters: 00:00 — Introduction 02:34 — UFO history 05:27 — Oversight of UFOs 09:25 — Further study Produced by: Magdalena Petrova Edited by: Evan Lee Miller Supervising Producer: Shawn Baldwin Animation: Mallory Brangan, Christina Locopo Additional Footage: Getty Images, NASA
Fri, 20 Oct 2023 16:00:51 GMT

News Tips

Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

Get In Touch

Advertise With Us

Please Contact Us

Newsletters

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

Sign Up Now

Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

© 2023 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

Data also provided by Refinativ

To the top