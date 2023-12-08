Share
Why The U.S. Is Running Out Of Mining Workers
The U.S. is running out of miners. More than half of the nation’s mining workforce, about 220,000 workers, are expected to retire by 2029 and the number of candidates willing to fill those slots is shrinking. At the same time, demand for minerals like lithium, cobalt and copper, critical components used to make batteries for electric vehicles and smartphones, is rising. Globally at least 384 new mines will need to be built to meet demand for EV’s by 2035. To better understand the role miners play in the transition to green energy, CNBC got a behind-the-scenes look at Rio Tinto's copper mining operation in Utah. Chapters: 0:00-2:34 Intro 2:35-5:16 Chapter 1 - Mine work 5:17-9:17 Chapter 2 - Miner shortage 9:18-12:44 Chapter 3 - Automation in mining Produced by: Shawn Baldwin Edited by: Nic Golden Henry Supervising Producer: Jeniece Pettitt Additional Camera: Katie Brigham, Magdalena Petrova Additional Footage: Getty Images, Rio Tinto
