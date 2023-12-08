Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Open menu
Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Share

Why The U.S. Is Running Out Of Mining Workers

The U.S. is running out of miners. More than half of the nation’s mining workforce, about 220,000 workers, are expected to retire by 2029 and the number of candidates willing to fill those slots is shrinking. At the same time, demand for minerals like lithium, cobalt and copper, critical components used to make batteries for electric vehicles and smartphones, is rising. Globally at least 384 new mines will need to be built to meet demand for EV’s by 2035. To better understand the role miners play in the transition to green energy, CNBC got a behind-the-scenes look at Rio Tinto's copper mining operation in Utah. Chapters: 0:00-2:34 Intro 2:35-5:16 Chapter 1 - Mine work 5:17-9:17 Chapter 2 - Miner shortage 9:18-12:44 Chapter 3 - Automation in mining Produced by: Shawn Baldwin Edited by: Nic Golden Henry Supervising Producer: Jeniece Pettitt Additional Camera: Katie Brigham, Magdalena Petrova Additional Footage: Getty Images, Rio Tinto
Fri, 08 Dec 2023 17:00:20 GMT

News Tips

Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

Get In Touch

Advertise With Us

Please Contact Us

Newsletters

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

Sign Up Now

Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

© 2023 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

Data also provided by Refinativ

To the top