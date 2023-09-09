Markets
Why The U.S. Open Uses Hawk-Eye But Other Tournaments Won’t

Since 2022, the U.S. Open has had no line judges. Instead, the tournament uses Hawk-Eye Live, an electronic line calling system, to judge whether a ball is in or out. Hawk-Eye has replaced hundreds of human referees at the U.S. Open and other major tournaments. But some tournaments, like the French Open, refuse to use Hawk-Eye for officiating purposes. In 2011, Sony purchased Hawk-Eye Innovations and the company has only grown since then. Hawk-Eye covers the majority of tennis tournaments on the WTA and ATP tours, as well as having a presence at the FIFA World Cup, the MLS, NFL, WNBA and in the upcoming NBA season. CNBC traveled to the U.S. Open to speak with the Hawk-Eye team to understand how Hawk-Eye works in tennis and other major sports. Chapters: 00:00 — Introduction 01:05 — How Hawk-Eye changed sports 03:41 — How it works 08:57 — The business of Hawk-Eye Produced, Edited and Shot by: Sydney Boyo Additional Camera: Raffi Paul Supervising Producer: Jeniece Pettitt Post Production Support: Erin Black Animation by: Christina Locopo, Josh Kalven
Sat, 09 Sep 2023 16:00:34 GMT

