Share
Why warning labels are ineffective (and how to fix them) #Shorts
Experts say the rise in warning labels over the past several decades may be backfiring due to desensitization of the potential risks products carry. More here: https://youtu.be/OJLs_So1KUQ
Thu, 27 Jul 2023 16:00:13 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.