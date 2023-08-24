Share
Why Worldcoin Wants To Scan Your Eyeballs And Digitize Your Identity
CNBC’s MacKenzie Sigalos reports on the growing scrutiny around Worldcoin, a crypto project launched by OpenAI founder Sam Altman. Worldcoin creates decentralized identities for users and offers its native token to those who sign up. Governments have expressed concerns over the biometric enrollment process and possible violations of national data protection laws. Some potential applicants are nervous about the aggressive evangelism associated with the product, as well. Hosted by: MacKenzie Sigalos Produced by: Jordan Smith Supervising Producer: Jeff Morganteen Additional Footage: Getty Images, Reuters
Thu, 24 Aug 2023 16:00:40 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.