Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Focus
Open menu
Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Focus
Share

Why Worldcoin Wants To Scan Your Eyeballs And Digitize Your Identity

CNBC’s MacKenzie Sigalos reports on the growing scrutiny around Worldcoin, a crypto project launched by OpenAI founder Sam Altman. Worldcoin creates decentralized identities for users and offers its native token to those who sign up. Governments have expressed concerns over the biometric enrollment process and possible violations of national data protection laws. Some potential applicants are nervous about the aggressive evangelism associated with the product, as well. Hosted by: MacKenzie Sigalos Produced by: Jordan Smith Supervising Producer: Jeff Morganteen Additional Footage: Getty Images, Reuters
Thu, 24 Aug 2023 16:00:40 GMT

News Tips

Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

Get In Touch

Advertise With Us

Please Contact Us

Newsletters

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

Sign Up Now

Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

© 2023 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

Data also provided by Refinativ

To the top