Why You May Be Flying On Bigger Planes This Summer
On this episode of “Now Boarding” Leslie and Erin discuss how airlines are growing by using bigger planes that fit more passengers to grow while airport congestion, high costs and pilot shortage limits their ability to add flights. “Now Boarding” is a weekly podcast about air travel and the business of flying. CNBC airlines reporter Leslie Josephs and CNBC senior producer Erin Black delve into topics about all things aviation. Watch this episode and others on CNBC’s YouTube channel every Sunday. Produced by: Erin Black, Leslie Josephs Animation: Jason Reginato Senior Production Manager: Kathy Mavrikakis Supervising Producer: Jeniece Pettitt Executive Producer: Kamelia Angelova
Sun, 28 May 2023 16:00:14 GMT
