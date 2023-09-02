Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Focus
Open menu
Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Focus
Share

Why Youth Unemployment Is Surging In China

China is facing a growing list of problems — real estate, semiconductor bans and labor market gyrations. The world's second-most populous country also has a major youth unemployment problem. China's urban youth unemployment rate has risen to 21% as of May 2023, up from 15.4% two years earlier. "Let's not forget about the draconian lockdown measures," says Fang Xu, urban sociologist at the University of California, Berkeley. "The young people are still recovering." This comes as the world's second-largest economy faces a tougher time getting out of the Covid pandemic than many experts estimated, which has broader impacts on the ability of investors to put money to work in the country, and the struggling property sector. Chapters: 00:00 — Introduction 02:18 — Economic weakness 05:10 — ‘Professional children’ 08:02 — Beijing’s response 10:17 — What's next? Produced by: Christian Nunley Edited by: Kevin Heinz Graphics by: Christina Locopo Narration by: Jordan Smith Supervising Producer: Jeff Morganteen
Sat, 02 Sep 2023 16:00:33 GMT

News Tips

Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

Get In Touch

Advertise With Us

Please Contact Us

Newsletters

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

Sign Up Now

Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

© 2023 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

Data also provided by Refinativ

To the top