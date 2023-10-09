Share
Will Russia’s grain deliveries to Africa ease prices?
Russia says it will start delivering its grain to Burkina Faso, Zimbabwe, Mali, Somalia, Central African Republic and Eritrea within a month to six weeks. Meanwhile, data from the Food and Agriculture Organisation shows after seven months of consecutive declines, international maize prices increased by 7 per cent in September. Tedd George, Chief Narrative Officer at Kleos Advisory joins CNBC Africa to discuss this development and commodities outlook for the last quarter of this year.
Mon, 09 Oct 2023 14:50:26 GMT
