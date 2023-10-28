Share
Window-washing robots are working on Manhattan skyscrapers #Shorts
Skyline Robotics’ window-washing robot, Ozmo, has worked on major Manhattan buildings in partnership with the city’s largest commercial window cleaner Platinum and real estate giant The Durst Organization. More here: https://cnb.cx/3s5O5Hz
Sat, 28 Oct 2023 16:00:42 GMT
