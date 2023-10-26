JOHANNESBURG, Oct 25 (Reuters) – The World Bank said on Wednesday that its board had approved a $1 billion loan to help South Africa reform its energy sector, as the country tries to overcome regular power cuts that have curbed economic growth.

The bank wants to support the country’s reforms to split struggling power firm Eskom and to transition to a low carbon economy, it said in a statement.

Marie Francoise Marie-Nelly, the World Bank’s director for South Africa, had told Reuters last month that the loan was under discussion and could come soon.

In Wednesday’s statement, Marie-Nelly said reforms the government had launched would “benefit the people of South Africa – particularly the most vulnerable households – the economy, the environment, and advance the energy transition”.