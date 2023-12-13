The new economic measures laid out by the U.K. government “will likely increase inequality”, according to a spokesperson from the International Monetary Fund. Yuri Gripas | Reuters BLANTYRE, Dec 13 (Reuters) – The World Bank has approved $137 million of budget support for Malawi, with an immediate disbursement of $80 million, the bank said in a statement.

The funding will help the southern African country enhance fiscal sustainability, stimulate private sector-led growth, and increase resilience to shocks, the World Bank said. After the initial $80 million, the remaining $57 million can be triggered in the event of a crisis, it added.

The support comes as Malawi battles chronic foreign-currency shortages that have led to a lack of fuel, medicines and fertilisers. Malawi devalued its kwacha currency by 30% against the dollar last month.

“The Bank is now able to respond with a substantial budget support operation that supports an ongoing program of reforms,” said Nathan Belete, World Bank country director for Malawi, Zambia, Zimbabwe and Tanzania. The International Monetary Fund, which approved a loan of about $178 million to Malawi in November, has said the country needs almost $1 billion in debt relief by 2027.

Advertisement